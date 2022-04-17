COVID-19 cases are climbing again in Philadelphia as Monday’s impending mask mandate looms, but it looked like business as usual on a warm, busy holiday weekend for shoppers in South and West Philadelphia.

In a rare occurrence, three religious holidays are converging this weekend: Passover, Easter, and Ramadan.

For many West Philadelphians at the Clark Park farmers’ market on Saturday, the market has been a stabilizing ritual throughout the pandemic.

By now, 78% of Philadelphia adults are fully vaccinated (at least two doses), as are 28% of kids between ages 5 and 11.

Michelle Gerald, 62, of West Philadelphia, was visiting with her grandkids, Miciyah and Michai.

Despite a breast cancer diagnosis, Gerald said she is choosing to keep living her life as usual amid the rising COVID numbers. Though she’s still avoiding crowds, wearing a mask, and washing her hands often, “you can’t stay in forever,” she said.

She’s trying to get her grandkids outside more often, too. They’re going to church on Easter Sunday, and then maybe roller skating outside.

“They have to find something to do. I’m trying to wean him off of the computer and the games, because that’s all there was to do [during the early months of the pandemic].”