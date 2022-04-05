The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here.

It’s familiar territory for city health officials.

Barely a month after declaring the “all clear” and lifting indoor mask requirements, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health is once again issuing a warning.

“The Health Department has been warning that, based on what we’ve seen in Europe, we could see another COVID-19 wave sooner rather than later,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. “As we see more cases of COVID-19 in the city, everyone’s risk goes up. That means that now is the time to start taking precautions.”

Over the past ten days, cases in Philadelphia have increased more than 50%, Bettigole said.

The city is now averaging 94 new cases every day with 48 people currently hospitalized in the city.

“It’s not required yet, but Philadelphians should strongly consider wearing a mask while in public indoor spaces,” she said. “Make sure you have a supply of masks and home tests ready in case you need them.”

She also encouraged residents to get vaccinated.