Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has indefinitely postponed the vaccine mandate for the city’s unionized employees. The vaccine requirement won’t apply to those union workers — a group that includes thousands— for at least a few more weeks, officials announced on Friday.

Issued in November, the mandate applies to non-union employees, but also its labor union partners — AFSCME District Council 33, AFSCME District Council 47, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, and Local 22 of the International Association of Fire Fighters.

However, all of those unions must agree to the mandate before it applies to their workers. For now, that means those employees remain exempt and cannot be placed on leave or fired for not being vaccinated.