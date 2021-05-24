It’s unclear why Bennet, a convicted felon, was in Philadelphia or whether he has any ties to the area. Krasner said Monday there is no timeline for when Bennett will be extradited to Philadelphia and charged locally.

“That is rather difficult to say,” said Krasner. “There is always the distinct possibility that this man will be prosecuted in Indiana first.”

Police have tied Bennet to six separate incidents over the course of four days.

At around 2:45 a.m. on May 15, Bennett allegedly followed a bartender at the Sin City Cabaret Night Club in South Philadelphia to her home in Media in Delaware County. Police say the woman’s boyfriend was home at the time and that Bennett fled in a grey Dodge Charger.

Less than 24 hours later, Bennett allegedly followed a woman as she drove towards her home in West Norriton Township in Montgomery County. This after leaving Delilah’s, a gentleman’s club near Northern Liberties, around midnight.

Police say the woman pulled into a Wawa parking lot to try to get Benett’s vehicle tag after trying to evade his car. The tag was covered, so she called 911 and filed a report with the West Norriton Township Police Department, according to police.

“[She] was later able to identify Bennett as the man following her,” said Assistant District Attorney Branwen McNabb.

At approximately 5 a.m. on May 16, police say a woman was seated in her car on the 1100 block of West Ontario Street in North Philadelphia, when she noticed a man exit a vehicle parked several cars ahead of her. The man approached her, pointed a silver handgun at her and demanded she get out of her car. The man then moved her to an alley and sexually assaulted her, according to police.