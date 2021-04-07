To mark the 20th anniversary of the Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign observed every April and SAAM Day of Action, which takes place the first Tuesday in April, WOAR-Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence hosted a Teal Day press conference to discuss how the nonprofit has worked over the past 50 years to eliminate all forms of sexual violence.

All panelists and viewers were asked beforehand to wear teal-colored clothing — the color signifying sexual violence prevention — to show support for survivors of sexual assault and abuse. Leaders in the effort discussed why WOAR’s work is important and how we can continue to promote awareness and end sexual assault and violence once and for all.

Monique Howard, executive director of WOAR, began by inquiring rhetorically what the city would look like if the nonprofit weren’t there, who would do the work, and how it would get done. There has been a decrease in calls to WOAR’s hotline but an uptick in texts sent throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, because victims, “are not in safe spaces to call the hotline and receive the help they need. We need to meet people where they are, where they need us the most.”

Howard said victims services organizations such as Northwest Victim Services and Central Division Crime Victim Services, shelters like Dawn’s Place and Covenant House, drop-in centers such as the Salvation Army, law-enforcement special victims units, and more have played an integral role by partnering with WOAR.

Jovida Hill, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Engagement for Women and the Philadelphia Commission for Women, said the conversation comes at a time when violence against women is at an all-time high, citing violence against Black trans women, Asian women being disproportionately targeted during the pandemic, and the recent sexual assault of a woman inside a Center City Macy’s restroom. Hill has collaborated with WOAR by serving on the Philadelphia Sexual Assault Advisory Council and its subcommittee, the Sexual Assault Review team.