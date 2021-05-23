Accused serial stalker, rapist tied to Philly-area attacks arrested in Indiana

This article originally appeared on 6ABC.

An accused serial stalker and rapist who was being sought for multiple attacks on women in the Philadelphia region has been arrested out of state on Saturday, Action News has learned.

Authorities confirm that 28-year-old Kevin Bennett, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested by authorities in his home state.

Bennett is allegedly tied to a series of crimes between May 15 and May 18. Some of the victims were able to get away unharmed. During other incidents, police say the suspect preyed on his victims and sexually assaulted them before getting away. Most of the victims the suspect targeted worked at gentlemen’s clubs in the city.

On the 6100 block of Passyunk Avenue on May 15, police say a Sin City Cabaret Nightclub bartender was followed home to Media, Pennsylvania around 2:45 a.m. by the suspect driving a silver Dodge Charger.

The victim’s boyfriend was home at the time, and the suspect ultimately fled the scene.

The next day around 12 a.m., the accused suspect followed a woman home after leaving Delilah’s on Spring Garden Street. Police say the victim tried to evade the suspect in West Norriton, and eventually went to a Wawa to get help. The suspect was nowhere to be found.