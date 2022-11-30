Philly DA Krasner calls for longer sentence for Eric Ruch over Dennis Plowden killing

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday the sentencing of a former Philadelphia Police officer convicted of killing an unarmed man is well beneath the recommended guidelines.

Former officer Eric Ruch was sentenced earlier this month to 11.5 to 23 months in prison for the 2017 killing of Dennis Plowden following a car chase and shooting in East Germantown. Plowden was unarmed. Ruch was fired from the department 10 months after the incident.

He was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime in September, but was acquitted of third-degree murder.