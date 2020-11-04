Philly and Pa. continue to count votes as presidential contest hangs in the balance

An inconclusive election night 2020 ended with the presidential contest hinging on the counting of mail ballots in Philadelphia and other Pennsylvania counties, as many predicted.

While election officials in Philadelphia continued to count mail ballots around the clock, results in the heavily Democratic city and the commonwealth remained uncertain going into Wednesday. Officials across the state urged patience as the tally carried on, with President Donald Trump outperforming pollsters’ expectations over former Vice President Joe Biden in some parts of the U.S.

With an unprecedented number of mail ballots returned, and more still arriving, the final presidential result was not expected to be known on Tuesday night.

What is clear: voters surged to the polls across Pennsylvania despite a pandemic and national upheaval. By 2 a.m., the City Commissioners, who oversee elections in Philadelphia, had tallied 370,992 votes –– 73.2% of which were cast in favor of Biden.

On the morning of Nov. 4, hundreds of thousands of Philly votes remain uncounted, as do more than a million across Pa. Returns varied widely in each of the state’s 67 counties, with Pittsburgh’s Allegheny County reporting only 30% of estimated votes before pausing its count until 10 a.m. Philadelphia officials will work through the night.

“When you have 350,000 votes to count and an election code that lays out the process for counting those votes, it takes time,” said Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, a Republican. “It takes time. You’re not going to know on election night.”

Democrats returned mail ballots at higher rates than Republicans. The former Vice President was down by over 600,000 votes in the state early Wednesday.

In Philadelphia, delays in announcing the latest numbers early Wednesday morning were not because of counting irregularities or slowdowns, said City Commissioner Lisa Deeley. “It’s just a reporting issue — it’s not a counting issue.” The next reports from Philly are expected around 9 a.m. and then again at 3 p.m. on Nov. 4.

As of Wednesday morning, two key congressional races were still undecided in Pennsylvania, along with a string of state legislative races.