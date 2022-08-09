Phillies pushing hard for 1st playoff berth since 2011

Bob Boone waved to the Phillies crowd that accentuated the “Booooo” in his name in honor of the Gold Glove-winning catcher that caught the last out of the 1980 World Series.

He was an All-Star, a defensive whiz in Philly, a revered member of that championship season who, along with late Tug McGraw — his arms stretched high to the sky, bounding on the turf — was swallowed up into a mass of burgundy pinstripes in an image that resonates here to this day.

This year’s Phillies are on a 10-1 winning streak, have an NL wild-card berth in sight and have the city again in a frenzy. And Boone, on Sunday, fumbled the endorsement of the Phillies as a contender as much as he did a Frank White pop foul in Game 6 of the 1980 playoffs.

“I’m a Yankees fan now, sorry. My son’s there,” Boone said of Aaron Boone, who has the Yankees at an American League-best 70-39. He added of the Phillies: “They ain’t beating the Yankees, I’ll tell you that.”

Aaron Nola and Rhys Hoskins; Kyle Schwarber and Alec Bohm; Zack Wheeler and Noah Syndergaard — they all may disagree. Their team is looking to crack the postseason for the first time since 2011 and break the longest playoff drought in the National League.