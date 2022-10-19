Brotherly love: Aaron and Austin Nola on opposing teams for NLCS Game 2

As kids in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the brothers were coached by their father, A.J., throughout childhood. Aaron got interested in the game by watching Austin playing tournament baseball. They attended the same high school and were at LSU together for one season, when Aaron was a freshman and Austin a senior.

Eager to be as good as his brother, Aaron studied everything Austin did.

“No matter what the stage was, if he didn’t get a hit, if he made an error, he never would hang his head, no matter if he was failing or succeeding,” Aaron said. “It really stuck out to me. I try to do that still today.”

They traveled different paths to the big leagues. Aaron was called up by the Phillies in 2015, and Austin made his debut with the Seattle Mariners in 2019 after toiling in the minors for several years.

In 2020, Austin was traded to the Padres, putting him in the National League and in his brother’s path more often.

As fun as it is for the brothers to square off, the situation is agonizing for their parents.

Mom Stacie plays it down the middle with her clothing, choosing not to wear the Phillies’ colors of red and white or the Padres’ colors of brown and yellow. Dad A.J. wears both of his sons’ jerseys, alternating which one is on top.

“I think he usually wears the Phillies jersey over the Padres jersey when I pitch, and then vice versa when I don’t pitch,” Aaron said. “Austin plays pretty much every day, so I think he wears the Padres jersey probably a little bit more.”

Austin and his wife have two children, including a daughter born last month. Aaron is unmarried.

Thursday is a travel day as the best-of-seven series moves to Philadelphia for Game 3. Just don’t book dinner reservations for the Nolas in the City of Brotherly Love yet.

“It depends on how the first two games go,” Austin said, laughing.