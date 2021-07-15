Phillies and fireworks, Kidchella, Lady Alma, and more in this week’s ‘Things To Do’
Summertime heat is more than just the weather as venues continue to expand on their offerings with concerts, special promotions, and indoor, outdoor, and hybrid performances.
Summer Social Philly
Though Center City Sips is on hiatus due to COVID, Summer Social has stepped up in its absence to offer a beer, wine and drinks promotion at participating restaurants and bars in the city. Beers and wine are offered at $4 on Wednesdays through Sept. 1, and cocktails are $5. Participating restaurants include New Deck Tavern, Kellian’s Grill, Urban Village Brewing Company, City Winery, Bank and Bourbon, and Misconduct Tavern.
- What: Discounted beer, wine, and drinks promotion
- Where: Various venues
- When: Wednesdays 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. through Sept. 1
- How much: $4 beer and wine, $5 cocktails at participating venues
Phillies vs. Marlins doubleheader with fireworks
The Phillies are holding steady in the NL East and this weekend’s games may help them pull away from the pesky Mets, now in first place in the division. On Friday, July 16, not only do you get a doubleheader against the Marlins, you get a night of fireworks after the conclusion of the second game. (Or if Sunday is better timing for you, kids 14 and under get a Phillies beach towel.) Friday is the first night of fireworks the team has hosted in two years, which they say is the best ballpark fireworks show in the major leagues.
- What: Sporting event
- Where: Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way
- When: Friday, July 16, 4:05 p.m.
- How much: $17 and up
Fourth Annual Concours D’Elegance
The Simeone Automotive Museum hosts an all-ages car show that includes vintage, muscle, and sports cars on display for a good cause. Proceeds benefit the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s rare disease research program. The events-packed day includes a Corvette Heritage panel, led by historian Harry Hurst, an appearance by former Eagles head coach Dick Vermeil, along with Swoop and the Eagles cheerleaders. Food trucks will be onsite as well.
- What: Car show benefit for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
- Where: Simeone Automotive Museum, 6821-35 Norwitch Dr.
- When: Saturday, July 17, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- How much: $25, free for kids 13 and under
First annual Artisan Market
The Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library has its own array of precious art, but this weekend they are allowing artisans space for their creations as well. The first annual Artisan Market brings together craftsmen and women in a multitude of disciplines, including fine art, sculpture, apparel, home decor, jewelry, and more. The rain-or-shine event includes performances by the Joe Hillman Band, Allison Dietz, The Midnighters, and The Quixote Project.
- What: In-person art event
- Where: Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library, 5105 Kennett Pike, Winterthur, Del.
- When: Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- How much: Free with museum general admission
Summer Concert Series: Susan Hoffman Watts and the Fabulous Shpielkes
The Abington Art Center’s Summer Concert Series has returned and with it, a diverse group of artists who will perform on Thursdays through the end of July. The concerts are free and live-streamed on the center’s Facebook page. This Thursday, klezmer artist Susan Hoffman Watts and the Fabulous Shpielkes will perform, up next is bluesman Guy Davis on July 22 and jazz/roots artist Michelle Lordi on July 29.
- What: In-person concert series
- Where: Abington Art Center 515 Meeting House Rd. Jenkintown, Pa.
- When: Thursday, July 15, 7 p.m.
- How Much: Free
Plant Magic Clay Workshop
Clay, fabric, and flowers are the mediums for the all-ages workshop that encourages participants to create a bandana or decorative tile that will be printed and then shipped to you. The outdoor event is hosted by The Clay Studio and the Fabric Workshop and Museum, and capacity is limited to 12 for the three time slots: 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. All materials and shipping costs are included with the admission price. Masks and pre-registration required.
- What: Outdoor, in-person art workshop
- Where: The Clay Studio, 139 N. 2nd St.
- When: Saturday, July 17, 9 a.m. – noon
- How much: $45
Kidchella
The annual kids’ concert festival is not just a show: there are also kid-friendly activities and events prior to the live performance. And it’s not a one-time event — there was one in June and another is happening on August 13. This Friday’s concert features Alex and the Kaleidoscope along with on-site food trucks and special giveaways.
- What: In-person concert for kids
- Where: Smith Memorial Playground, 3500 Reservoir Dr.
- When: Friday, July 16, 5 p.m.
- How much: $12 and up, ACCESS cardholders and Smith members pay $6. (You can register in advance to receive your access code or buy in person once you display your card.)
Junie B. Jones Jr. The Musical
The Junie B. Jones book series has been entertaining children since its inception in 1992. The 30-book series about 6-year-old Junie’s adventures in kindergarten and first grade, authored by the late Barbara Park, sold over 55 million copies in the U.S. alone. In 2005, Junie’s character was adapted for a musical that the Upper Darby Performing Arts Center is producing, both in-person and via livestream.
- What: Hybrid theater
- Where: Upper Darby Performing Arts Center, 601 N. Lansdowne Ave.
- When: Thursday, July 15, 10:30 a.m., 7 p.m.; Friday, July 16, 10:30 a.m., 7:30 p.m. (online); Saturday, July 17, 1:30 p.m. (online)
- How much: $10 – $15
Lady Alma and Vertical Current
Homegrown artists Lady Alma, the city’s reigning diva of house music, and jazz band Vertical Current are bringing their talents to Cira Green on Friday night. The rooftop park with expansive views of the city is the backdrop for the free show, hosted by World Cafe Live. Until the popular indie music venue, which is right down the street, re-opens in the fall, this is the best way to see some of the most popular artists that would normally play there.
- What: In-person concert
- Where: Cira Green, 129 S. 30th St.
- When: Friday, July 16, 6 p.m.
- How Much: Free, with registration
“Women in Motion: 150 Years of Women’s Artistic Networks at PAFA” exhibition
Since it was founded in 1805, the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts has been a champion of female artists. More than 80 works of art from more than 50 artists will be on display in the yearlong exhibition which opened earlier this month. The works cover the years from 1005 until the end of World War II. Two of those artists, painter Lauren Wheeler Waring and sculptor May Howard Jackson, were among the first African American women to study at PAFA, and their art has recently become part of PAFA’s permanent collection.
- What: In-person art exhibit
- Where: Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts 118-128 N. Broad St.
- When: Through Sunday, July 24, 2022
- How much: Free with museum admission $8 – $15
2021 Summer Concert Series
South Jersey’s parks are not just places to experience nature and enjoy recreation, they are also outdoor concert venues. The 2021 Concert Series spread across four prominent parks goes through September and technically incorporates the XPoNential Music Festival taking place in Wiggins Waterfront Park Sept. 17-19. But unlike the festival, the summer’s concerts — which include the Urban Guerilla Orchestra (Aug. 19, Lindenwold), Grammy-winner Lisa Fischer (Aug. 9, Wiggins), Kathy Sledge (Aug. 5, Cooper River), The Spanish Harlem Orchestra (July 26, Wiggins), the Real Diamond Tribute to Neil Diamond (July 22, Lindenwold) and more — are free.
- What: Outdoor in-person concerts
- Where: Various venues including Wiggins Waterfront Park, Cooper River Park, Lindenwold Park and Haddon Heights Park
- When: Various dates through Thursday, Sept. 2
- How much: Free
Keep checking with “Things To Do” as we continue to provide our picks for entertainment during the industry’s COVID-19 recovery. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.