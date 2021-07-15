The annual kids’ concert festival is not just a show: there are also kid-friendly activities and events prior to the live performance. And it’s not a one-time event — there was one in June and another is happening on August 13. This Friday’s concert features Alex and the Kaleidoscope along with on-site food trucks and special giveaways.

What : In-person concert for kids

: In-person concert for kids Where : Smith Memorial Playground, 3500 Reservoir Dr.

: Smith Memorial Playground, 3500 Reservoir Dr. When : Friday, July 16, 5 p.m.

: Friday, July 16, 5 p.m. How much: $12 and up, ACCESS cardholders and Smith members pay $6. (You can register in advance to receive your access code or buy in person once you display your card.)

The Junie B. Jones book series has been entertaining children since its inception in 1992. The 30-book series about 6-year-old Junie’s adventures in kindergarten and first grade, authored by the late Barbara Park, sold over 55 million copies in the U.S. alone. In 2005, Junie’s character was adapted for a musical that the Upper Darby Performing Arts Center is producing, both in-person and via livestream.

What : Hybrid theater

: Hybrid theater Where : Upper Darby Performing Arts Center, 601 N. Lansdowne Ave.

: Upper Darby Performing Arts Center, 601 N. Lansdowne Ave. When : Thursday, July 15, 10:30 a.m., 7 p.m.; Friday, July 16, 10:30 a.m., 7:30 p.m. (online); Saturday, July 17, 1:30 p.m. (online)

: Thursday, July 15, 10:30 a.m., 7 p.m.; Friday, July 16, 10:30 a.m., 7:30 p.m. (online); Saturday, July 17, 1:30 p.m. (online) How much: $10 – $15

Homegrown artists Lady Alma, the city’s reigning diva of house music, and jazz band Vertical Current are bringing their talents to Cira Green on Friday night. The rooftop park with expansive views of the city is the backdrop for the free show, hosted by World Cafe Live. Until the popular indie music venue, which is right down the street, re-opens in the fall, this is the best way to see some of the most popular artists that would normally play there.

What : In-person concert

: In-person concert Where : Cira Green, 129 S. 30th St.

: Cira Green, 129 S. 30th St. When : Friday, July 16, 6 p.m.

: Friday, July 16, 6 p.m. How Much: Free, with registration

Since it was founded in 1805, the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts has been a champion of female artists. More than 80 works of art from more than 50 artists will be on display in the yearlong exhibition which opened earlier this month. The works cover the years from 1005 until the end of World War II. Two of those artists, painter Lauren Wheeler Waring and sculptor May Howard Jackson, were among the first African American women to study at PAFA, and their art has recently become part of PAFA’s permanent collection.

What : In-person art exhibit

: In-person art exhibit Where : Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts 118-128 N. Broad St.

: Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts 118-128 N. Broad St. When : Through Sunday, July 24, 2022

: Through Sunday, July 24, 2022 How much: Free with museum admission $8 – $15

South Jersey’s parks are not just places to experience nature and enjoy recreation, they are also outdoor concert venues. The 2021 Concert Series spread across four prominent parks goes through September and technically incorporates the XPoNential Music Festival taking place in Wiggins Waterfront Park Sept. 17-19. But unlike the festival, the summer’s concerts — which include the Urban Guerilla Orchestra (Aug. 19, Lindenwold), Grammy-winner Lisa Fischer (Aug. 9, Wiggins), Kathy Sledge (Aug. 5, Cooper River), The Spanish Harlem Orchestra (July 26, Wiggins), the Real Diamond Tribute to Neil Diamond (July 22, Lindenwold) and more — are free.

