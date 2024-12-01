From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In an effort to make career-focused summer jobs and internships for high school students, the Philadelphia Youth Network (PYN) surveyed 900 students, primarily 16 to 17 years old, to ask about their career goals and what they saw as barriers to their success.

More than one-quarter of the respondents said healthcare (27%) was their top career choice, followed by business/finance (11%) and arts/entertainment (9%). They listed a lack of experience and transportation as key barriers to their career success, as well as professional clothing or uniforms.

“What stood out to me was that 61% of kids said that they were less interested in the money and more interest in the experience,” said Wendy-Anne Roberts-Johnson, PYN president. “They are wise enough to know that there is more to work than just money.”

The findings of the survey will inform how PYN matches students with jobs that fit into their career goals, she said.

“Employment means nothing for a young person other than money in hand,” Roberts-Johnson said, “if they are not thinking about ‘what is my career path? What are the opportunities that are open to me?’ ”

“I’ve been pushing us to start to tailor the work experiences of young people to their actual interests,” Roberts-Johnson said.

PYN reached out to about 20,000 program participants or students who had completed an application expressing an interest in the jobs program to fill out the survey in September.

The results are directing Roberts-Johnson’s work as she expects to raise about $100,000 in grants to help students with the costs of transportation, uniforms or professional attire, and even personal funds before they land their first paycheck.