Philadelphia wants you to recycle your (clean) Amazon boxes

Philadelphia wants you to get into the habit of recycling this holiday season.

Kyle Lewis, who leads the city’s recycling program, said the Streets Department had to put recycling on hold at points during the pandemic because they didn’t have enough staff to pick up recyclables separately from the trash, so everything was put into one truck.

“We were mixing materials,” Lewis said.

But as the city moves into the new year, staffing levels are back up and the Streets Department wants to return to pre-pandemic recycling levels. The department is managing the workflow by picking up trash first. Lewis thanked residents for their patience with the delays on recycling pickup.

“We definitely appreciate everybody continuing to recycle,” Lewis said. “We want to encourage everybody to continue to recycle despite these challenges.”

Lewis is urging people not to use plastic bags because it can contaminate not just their recyclables, but a complete load of neighborhood recycling.