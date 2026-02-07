Arctic temps are returning to Philly. When will the snow finally melt?

Snow and ice still cover some street corners in Philly. Single-digit temperatures this weekend won’t help.

Snow covers Palmer Cemetery in Fishtown

Palmer Cemetery in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood is still nearly pristine with snow on Feb. 6, 2026. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Extreme cold and lingering snow

Snow, ice and slush are still blocking parking spaces and making some street corners and transit stops treacherous in Philadelphia, nearly two weeks after a winter storm dumped more snow than the city had seen in a decade.

For a week following the snowstorm, temperatures did not rise above freezing in Philadelphia. Temperatures peaked in the mid-30s during the first few days of February, but average daily temperatures have remained below normal.

Making the snow extra stubborn is a layer of ice on top, said National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Guzzo.

A car in West Philadelphia remains snowed in Friday
A car in West Philadelphia remains snowed in Friday. The owner would apparently “rather be crying to Enya.” (Sophia Schmidt/WHYY)

“We had the snow initially with that last system, and then it changed over to sleet,” Guzzo said. “There’s a lot more water content in that sleet than just the snow, so that’s making it slower to melt.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

A blast of Arctic air this weekend means the snow will likely stick around at least until next week.

Extreme cold warning and dangerous winds coming to Philadelphia region this weekend

An area of low pressure in the atmosphere is moving over the Philadelphia region, dragging a cold front that’ll bring a gust of Arctic air, Guzzo said.

Related Content

Meteorologists have issued a wind advisory or high wind warning Saturday and an extreme cold warning from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon for areas of South Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania and Delaware.

They’re predicting dangerously cold wind chill, with gusts of up to 60 miles per hour, making the temperature feel as cold as 15 degrees below zero. Saturday’s overnight low is forecast to dip to 5 degrees.

Snow lies in the middle of a side street in Philadelphia
Snow still lies in the middle of Hewson Street, a small side street in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood on February 6, 2026. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Without precautions, the wind chill could lead to hypothermia or frostbite, according to the weather service. Wind gusts could also lead to “widespread power outages,” in Delaware and parts of South Jersey, forecasters said.

“Try to limit time outdoors, make sure you have layers protecting your skin, gloves, things along those lines,” Guzzo said. “And of course, don’t forget your pets.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

When will the snow finally melt?

The weather service predicts that Philadelphia will see temperatures peaking in the mid-30s Tuesday and upper-30s Wednesday of next week, which should help the snow start to melt, Guzzo said. Rain is also possible Wednesday, which would further melt the snow.

A pile of snow sits on the side of a road in Philadelphia
A pile of gray snow holds a parking spot on Montgomery Avenue in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Overnight lows will continue to dip below freezing, meaning snow melt will only occur for part of the day, and any rain or runoff from melting snow could freeze again on roads and sidewalks.

Guzzo said he can’t predict when all the snow will be gone.

“That’s tricky, because it will depend on specific areas of how much snow they still have,” he said. “[There will be] at least more gradual melting those days, but I can’t say for certain that it will be all gone by, like, Wednesday.”

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Sophia Schmidt

Sophia Schmidt covers the environment for WHYY's PlanPhilly.

Read more
Sophia Schmidt smiles for a photo outside

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate