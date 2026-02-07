Arctic temps are returning to Philly. When will the snow finally melt?

Snow, ice and slush are still blocking parking spaces and making some street corners and transit stops treacherous in Philadelphia, nearly two weeks after a winter storm dumped more snow than the city had seen in a decade.

For a week following the snowstorm, temperatures did not rise above freezing in Philadelphia. Temperatures peaked in the mid-30s during the first few days of February, but average daily temperatures have remained below normal.

Making the snow extra stubborn is a layer of ice on top, said National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Guzzo.

“We had the snow initially with that last system, and then it changed over to sleet,” Guzzo said. “There’s a lot more water content in that sleet than just the snow, so that’s making it slower to melt.”

A blast of Arctic air this weekend means the snow will likely stick around at least until next week.

Extreme cold warning and dangerous winds coming to Philadelphia region this weekend

An area of low pressure in the atmosphere is moving over the Philadelphia region, dragging a cold front that’ll bring a gust of Arctic air, Guzzo said.