Philly’s snow emergency continues as the city digs itself out of slush and a deep freeze
After its biggest snowstorm in a decade, Philadelphia remains under a snow emergency with bitter cold expected to last all week.Listen 1:04
Philadelphia’s snow emergency will remain in effect “until further notice,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said Monday after the city was dealt its biggest snowstorm in a decade.
Road crews are working to clear the nearly 10 inches of snow and freezing rain from Sunday’s storm. With below-freezing temperatures forecasted for most of the week, Parker said the city isn’t “out of the woods.”
“Philadelphia, let’s keep looking out for one another, take care of your families and your neighbors,” Parker said. “We are getting through this storm and this aftermath together and I promise you, we’re going to stay at this until we are confident that every neighborhood is in good shape.”
Monday’s high of 29 degrees Fahrenheit will be the warmest of the week, according to the National Weather Service. Lows will stay in the single digits for the rest of the week, even predicted to drop to 2 degrees by Thursday night.
An Enhanced Code Blue is in effect in Philadelphia until further notice. During extreme cold — when temperatures feel near or below 20 degrees, or when there is precipitation and the temperature is 32 degrees or lower — Philadelphia officials will declare a Code Blue.
If residents see a person who appears to be unhoused during a Code Blue, they are urged to contact the city’s Homeless Outreach Hotline at 215-232-1984. Residents concerned about an older adult during extreme weather should contact the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging at 215-765-9040.
Philly schools learning virtually Tuesday, city offices closed
All schools within the School District of Philadelphia will remain on virtual learning Tuesday. Early Childhood Centers and the Constance E. Clayton Education Center will operate virtually. All after-school activities have been canceled.
City offices and courts will remain closed Tuesday.
SEPTA service restored
As of Monday afternoon, 37 bus routes have been restored. The majority of routes will be restored on Tuesday.
City trolley routes have been fully restored.
Regional Rail service will return Tuesday, though trains will run on the Saturday schedule.
SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said crews have not found any issues with the system’s infrastructure following the winter storm.
“Travel’s been very light today as expected with schools and many offices either closed or offering flexible options,” Sauer said. “We will get as much service as possible back for tomorrow for those who do have to return to somewhat-normal travel.”
PATCO, NJ Transit and Amtrak resumed service Monday on modified schedules. Riders are encouraged to continue allowing extra travel time and check for service updates.
People flying out of Philadelphia International Airport should check directly with their airline for the latest flight status and updates. SEPTA’s Airport Line is currently suspended due to the weather conditions.
Power grid impacts
The storm’s light, powdery snow meant few local power outages occurred, but frigid temperatures will remain all week. The region’s grid operator expects Tuesday to set a daily record for electricity usage of 147,200 megawatts.
PJM Interconnection manages the electric grid that serves about 67 million people living in 13 Midwestern and Mid-Atlantic states — including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
While local power outages were minimal, outages at power plants totaled about 20,000 MW, or about 15% of Sunday’s electricity demand, according to PJM.
Subfreezing temperatures can cause natural gas transmission lines, pipes and valves to freeze and force shutdowns at well heads. Still, the grid operator said it has enough power reserves to last throughout the week.
The Trump administration is waiving air pollution rules to allow some power plants to operate at full capacity. PJM has also instituted demand response, a program where customers that had previously agreed to cut back on their usage get paid to do so.
Residents asked to clear sidewalks, move vehicles off emergency routes
During snow emergencies, all parked vehicles must be moved from snow emergency routes for plowing. If a person’s vehicle was towed from a snow emergency route, they should call (215) 686-7669 to locate it.
“We’ve had to tow nearly 350 vehicles since Sunday alone. We don’t want to tow vehicles, so please help us,” Parker said. “This slows down our response, and it delays us from being able to clear this emergency. Your help today, it will make it easier for all of us.”
City officials continue to urge people to stay home and off the roads as much as possible. City leaders are also asking people not shovel or plow snow into the street. Fines ranging from $50 to $300 can be issued if residents are found to be in violation.
Fire hydrants also need to remain clear. People are asked to shovel 36 to 60 inches around fire hydrants for access during emergency responses. Sidewalk paths must be at least 36 inches wide within six hours of the end of the storm. People are also recommended to clear snow from sewer drains to allow melting snow to drain.
Residents may report a sidewalk that has not been cleared by calling 311 or submitting a report through the city’s 311 portal.
Trash pickup on holiday schedule
Starting Tuesday, trash pickup will resume under the holiday schedule for the remainder of the week. This means if your trash usually gets picked up on Monday, it will be picked up tomorrow.
“We also want to remind our residents as well to ensure that they place trash out properly and give us a little patience,” Carlton Williams, director of the city’s Office of Clean and Green Initiatives, said. “Because, as you know, it could be very difficult to even walk through this type of snow. Please give our sanitation workers a little courtesy and give them a little time to be able to navigate through some difficult weather circumstances.”
