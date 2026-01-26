From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia’s snow emergency will remain in effect “until further notice,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said Monday after the city was dealt its biggest snowstorm in a decade.

Road crews are working to clear the nearly 10 inches of snow and freezing rain from Sunday’s storm. With below-freezing temperatures forecasted for most of the week, Parker said the city isn’t “out of the woods.”

“Philadelphia, let’s keep looking out for one another, take care of your families and your neighbors,” Parker said. “We are getting through this storm and this aftermath together and I promise you, we’re going to stay at this until we are confident that every neighborhood is in good shape.”

Monday’s high of 29 degrees Fahrenheit will be the warmest of the week, according to the National Weather Service. Lows will stay in the single digits for the rest of the week, even predicted to drop to 2 degrees by Thursday night.

An Enhanced Code Blue is in effect in Philadelphia until further notice. During extreme cold — when temperatures feel near or below 20 degrees, or when there is precipitation and the temperature is 32 degrees or lower — Philadelphia officials will declare a Code Blue.

If residents see a person who appears to be unhoused during a Code Blue, they are urged to contact the city’s Homeless Outreach Hotline at 215-232-1984. Residents concerned about an older adult during extreme weather should contact the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging at 215-765-9040.