Sixers’ sweep gives Embiid time to heal up for second round

Joel Embiid received news this week that he has heard far too many times in the last few years. He was going to be sidelined in the playoffs.

It’s now three straight years the All-Star center has missed at least one game for the Philadelphia 76ers at the most important time of the year. So Doc Rivers spoke to Embiid on the eve of Game 4 in Brooklyn to make sure his right knee was all that was hurting.

“I mean, obviously, clearly that’s on your mind. Like, it is,” Rivers said. “But as I said, this is another obstacle in the story that we’re going to write this year and you’re going to be OK. It may take a minute, but this is just part of it.

“I’m sure, like he’s human and ‘goodness, this happens again,’” Rivers added, envisioning Embiid’s thoughts. “So let’s win, let’s get him back on the floor and let’s just keep on our own journey.”