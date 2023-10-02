Police shoot alleged suspect after triple homicide in Philly’s Lawncrest neighborhood

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia police shot a man Monday morning who they said was the suspect who shot four people, leaving three of them dead, at a home in the Lawncrest section.

According to police, the quadruple shooting happened at about 4:50 a.m. on the 6100 block of Shelbourne Street.

Police and medics responded to a home and found three people dead in a front room.

A fourth adult victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, police said. The woman was listed in critical but stable condition and was able to speak with police and tell officers what happened.

Based on the information from the victim, police started searching for a 42-year-old man who left the shooting scene driving a blue Honda Pilot.

According to Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford, officers located the vehicle shortly after 7 a.m in East Mount Airy. Once police stopped the Pilot, the suspect fired one shot at the officers, police said.

Officers returned fire and hit the suspect. The alleged suspect was then taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

One police officer was injured by glass and was also taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

Police said there was a second person in the Pilot who is now being questioned. It is not yet clear if this person is connected to the quadruple shooting.

Police said the suspect is a relative of at least one of the victims, but would not say who.

The identity of the suspect or the victims has not yet been released.