Philly school board elects ‘new generation of leaders’

Wilkerson served on the SRC, and as its chair, guided the district back under the city’s authority after 17 years of state oversight. She said it’s been an honor to serve, but it’s time for her and Egea-Hinton to step down from their leadership roles.

“I think I was the right person to get us to this point,” said Wilkerson, who nominated Streater. “I don’t think I’m the right person to take us forward.”

“We feel the time is right for a new generation of leaders to bring their passion for improving public education, their professionalism, and their collaborative spirit to board leadership to effectively move our work forward.”

The board unanimously chose Streater, 39, while Fix-Lopez, 38, won by a 7-2 vote over fellow board member Lisa Salley.

“I am deeply appreciative, honored, and humbled by the opportunity to be the president of the Philadelphia Board of Education,” Streater said.

I am also looking forward to serving with Vice President @FixMallory on the @PHLschoolboard. We are ready to serve. pic.twitter.com/Y04a9iYTQZ — Reginald L. Streater, Esq. (@RLStreaterEsq) December 16, 2022

Streater was appointed to the board in 2021 and is the only male member. He’s a graduate of the city’s public schools — Leeds Middle School and Germantown High School, neither of which is still operating. He attended Temple University for both his undergraduate and law degrees.

He said as a public school student he experienced many of the challenges the district’s students are facing, including gun violence and homelessness.