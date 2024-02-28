Escaped prisoner Alleem Bordan possibly spotted in West Philadelphia, sources say

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A handcuffed prisoner who escaped from a Philadelphia hospital on Monday was possibly spotted Tuesday afternoon.

Sources tell Action News that 29-year-old Alleem Bordan may be in West Philadelphia. Police officers and US Marshals are in the area searching at this hour.

He has been on the run for more than 30 hours after fleeing officers while being discharged from Episcopal Hospital at about 6:42 a.m. Monday.

“He outran them with handcuffs behind him and disappeared in the 2700 block of Hancock Street,” said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.