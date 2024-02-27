Philadelphia police are searching for a prisoner who escaped custody while being transported from a hospital in Philadelphia’s Kensington section.

Alleem Bordan, 29, was discharged from Temple University’s Episcopal Hospital shortly before 7 a.m. Monday after being treated for reported pain, according to police. Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said Bordan fled with his hands cuffed behind his back as he was being taken to a police vehicle for transport.

During a Monday morning news conference, Vanore said police immediately launched an “intense search” but could not locate him.

After being caught sleeping in a stolen car, Bordan was being held on theft charges. He was detained on Thursday and began complaining of pain during processing, Vanore said.

Police policy is that if a suspect is in pain or complains of an injury, he must be taken for treatment. “He was checked out and discharged,” Vanore said.

Video obtained by WHYY’s news partner 6abc shows Bordan running through a nearby gas station parking lot after his escape.

This is not the first time Bordan is accused of fleeing custody. One of his prior cases in another part of Pennsylvania is also said to involve an escape, according to Vanore.

Several schools near the hospital were locked down during the initial search, but all have been lifted.

Police say if you see Bordan, don’t interact with him and call 911 immediately.