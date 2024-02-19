Since his murder 159 years ago, scholars and history buffs have painstakingly chronicled Lincoln’s final days, and institutions and private collectors have clamored for documents bearing his signature during that momentous time.

To that end, Lincoln’s original April 11, 1865, letter appointing Allen M. Gangewere to a federal auditing post was recently discovered. A woman found the Lincoln letter while sorting through her late husband’s papers in his old writing desk, where the folded sheet of paper had been locked for decades.

Under the letterhead “Executive Mansion,” Lincoln had written one simple sentence: “A.M. Gangewere is hereby appointed to discharge the duties of Third Auditor of the Treasury during the absence of the Auditor caused by sickness or otherwise.”

Underneath was the famous, cherished signature.

Gangewere was a founder of the National Colored Home, established in the nation’s capital to relieve the suffering of destitute fugitive slaves. Gangewere had run an anti-slavery weekly newspaper in Columbus, Ohio, and later was private secretary to Ohio Gov. Salmon Chase, who became Lincoln’s Treasury secretary during the war.

While a copy of Gangewere’s appointment exists in the National Archives, the original had long been thought to have been lost to history.

Now it’s being offered for sale by the Raab Collection in Ardmore, Pa., which is asking $45,000.

The Raab organization researches, buys, and sells documents of prominent historical figures, including U.S. presidents such as Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jeffeson, and John F. Kennedy, as well as luminaries such as Napoleon, Amelia Earhart, Winston Churchill, Albert Einstein, and Stephen Hawking.

Nathan Raab, president of the collection, said Gangewere likely kept the original, and after his death, others took ownership of it. He said the woman who discovered it lived in the “upper Midwest” but would not disclose any other details because he promised her anonymity.

Raab timed the announcement to coincide with President’s Day, and told WHYY News the timing of the letter makes it more valuable.

“What makes this sort of haunting is that he was going about his life,’’ Raab said of Lincoln. “Obviously this was an exciting period for him, for the country, because the war appeared to be coming to an end and in fact was coming to an end.

“And what he feared would take place did not take place. He kept the union together and his legacy lives on to us today. But what you are looking at in this is he obviously had no idea that his hours were numbered. I mean you could measure his life at this point in hours.”

Raab said most original documents bearing Lincoln’s signature are held in institutions and not offered for sale to the general public.

“So the ability to actually own or buy something that Lincoln signed in the final hours of his life is an exciting moment for a collector who loves Lincoln,” Raab said. “It’s obviously a poignant moment because we all know now what happened to him just days later.”