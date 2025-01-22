From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Phillies are ready to welcome thousands of fans to Citizens Bank Park this year with single game tickets going on sale Friday.

Opening Day is set for March 31 at 3:05 p.m. against the Colorado Rockies. A full 2025 schedule for Citizens Bank Park can be found here.

Full season ticket deposits are already available for $1,505 and partial season ticket plans start at nearly $500. Payment plans allow for fans to either pay in full or be enrolled in an auto-renewal program to get a headstart on tickets for the 2026 season, if desired.

As of Dec. 2024, 21,000 season tickets were already sold, according to Major League Baseball. The Phillies had 60 games with more than 40,000 fans at Citizens Bank Park during the 2024 season, including 47 sellouts.

The Fightin’ Phils want to improve from last season after finishing at the top of the NL East Division for the first time since 2011 with eight All-Stars. The season ended during the National League Division Series, with the Phils falling to the New York Mets in four games.