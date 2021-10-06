Philadelphia officer under investigation after video of confrontation surfaces

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A Philadelphia police officer is under investigation for harassing a man while he was walking down the street earlier this year.

The cellphone video was taken on New Year’s Day, but surfaced this week on several social media platforms.

A person narrating the video says the man seen recording the officer was leaving his aunt’s home when the incident happened.

“Officer Hoover appeared to be following him so he pulled out his phone to start recording,” said the narrator.

Philadelphia police have not identified the officer but did release a statement saying, “We understand the video circulating has caused anger and disappointment. All PPD officers are expected to discharge their duties with honor and integrity.”