Philadelphia officer under investigation after video of confrontation surfaces
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A Philadelphia police officer is under investigation for harassing a man while he was walking down the street earlier this year.
The cellphone video was taken on New Year’s Day, but surfaced this week on several social media platforms.
A person narrating the video says the man seen recording the officer was leaving his aunt’s home when the incident happened.
“Officer Hoover appeared to be following him so he pulled out his phone to start recording,” said the narrator.
Philadelphia police have not identified the officer but did release a statement saying, “We understand the video circulating has caused anger and disappointment. All PPD officers are expected to discharge their duties with honor and integrity.”
The 8-minute video posted on the YouTube account LackLuster shows the confrontation between the officer and the man recording the video before the phone gets knocked to the ground.
The narrator says the man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Sources tell Action News that a complaint was never filed by the man arrested.
Philadelphia police say the officer seen in the video has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation.
Efforts to reach the man who recorded the video were unsuccessful.