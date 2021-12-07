This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Thirteen police officers have been taken off the street and placed on desk duty amid an internal investigation, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

A police department spokesperson said an audit began in March initiated by Police Internal Affairs looking into the quality of gun arrests.

The audit revealed several discrepancies that required further investigation, the spokesperson said on Monday night.

While they investigate these discrepancies, 13 police officers from four patrol districts have been placed on administrative duty.