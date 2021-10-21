Reinstated Philly police officer, fired for assaulting Dunkin’ Donuts worker, charged with another assault
A Philadelphia police officer — who was reinstated after being fired for assaulting a Dunkin’ Donuts employee in 2015 — has been charged with a separate assault from this spring.
During a physical altercation on April 18, Officer Joseph Marion allegedly punched a male in the mouth with a closed fist. Police said that, amid the struggle that ensued, Marion’s gun fell to the ground and was picked up by a child who was at the scene.
Police did not disclose what led up to the altercation or where it took place.
The District Attorney’s Office charged Marion with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct.
Marion, a nine-year veteran of the department, was previously charged with simple assault and reckless endangerment in connection with the Feb. 14, 2015, incident outside an East Mt. Airy Dunkin’ Donuts.
When an employee salting the store’s parking lot accidentally lost control of a shopping cart, hitting Marion’s car, an off-duty Marion assaulted the man and a woman who attempted to intervene, police said.
Then-Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey had suspended Marion for 30 days with the intent to dismiss. In a 2017 settlement agreement, however, the city agreed to reduce Marion’s termination to a suspension if he agreed to complete anger-management and use-of-force training, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Marion was formally reinstated in June 2018.
Like Ramsey before her, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has suspended Officer Marion for 30 days with the intent to dismiss. Officers are often able to be reinstated, as was the case following Marion’s 2015 firing, through a controversial arbitration process written into their union contract.
At least 12 Philadelphia police officers have been arrested over the course of this year for crimes ranging from aggravated assault and conspiracy to sexual assault of minors and obstruction of justice.
WHYY’s Ericka Conant contributed reporting.