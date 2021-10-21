A Philadelphia police officer — who was reinstated after being fired for assaulting a Dunkin’ Donuts employee in 2015 — has been charged with a separate assault from this spring.

During a physical altercation on April 18, Officer Joseph Marion allegedly punched a male in the mouth with a closed fist. Police said that, amid the struggle that ensued, Marion’s gun fell to the ground and was picked up by a child who was at the scene.

Police did not disclose what led up to the altercation or where it took place.

The District Attorney’s Office charged Marion with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct.