Seventy-four percent of Philadelphia students leave high school feeling unprepared for college and careers, according to a recent survey from the Philadelphia School District.

But one program aims to change that statistic by offering improv education. The Unscripted Project has reached more than 750 students in more than 50 Philadelphia middle and high school classrooms. After offering virtual workshops throughout the pandemic, students are now sharpening their improv skills in-person.

“Seeing the students be kids and play together, now that the pandemic has lessened, is wonderful,” said Unscripted Program Director Karin Potter-Simmons in a statement. “They’re in a space where they can interact and share each other’s energy.”