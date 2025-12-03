From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Doctors and public health experts in Philadelphia and from around the country are calling on local communities and the federal government to continue support for HIV prevention and treatment programs at a time when funding for such initiatives is under debate.

The Mazzoni Center, an LGBTQ-focused health care organization based in South Philly, marked the 38th World AIDS Day this week with a virtual panel event of experts focused on improving access to care, including Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“We can’t walk away from it,” said Fauci, who directed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from 1984 until 2022, and was a key figure in the nation’s response to the crisis. “There is a danger of our going backwards now as we pull back support, and that is something that would be a real tragedy and history will judge us very, very harshly if that happens.”

World AIDS Day has been recognized globally since 1988 and commemorates the estimated 44 million people who’ve died from HIV-related illnesses since the start of the epidemic. The chronic, lifelong disease was nearly always fatal in the 1980s before treatments became widely available.

Today, HIV can be managed with antiretroviral drugs and transmission can even be prevented with pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, medication.

But still, thousands of Americans are newly diagnosed with the disease every year. Rates of new cases are even higher in countries like Eswatini, South Africa and Mozambique, according to the World Health Organization.