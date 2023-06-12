Shapiro said he would issue a disaster declaration Monday morning “to immediately draw down federal funds and move quickly to repair and reconstruct” the roadway — adding his office has been in contact with the White House and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigeig.

“I-95, of course, is a critical roadway that supports our economy and plays an important role in folks’ everyday lives.” Shapiro said. “Our administration, together with the Kenney administration and all of our partners, are all hands on deck to repair this safely and as efficiently as possible.”

What we know

The incident, which caused a plume of black smoke to rise above Northeast Philadelphia, was first reported around 6:20 a.m. A commercial vehicle was parked below an overpass near the northbound lanes near the Cottman Avenue ramp, according to emergency response teams.

At least one vehicle is still trapped beneath the rubble. Shapiro said emergency officials are working to locate “any individual or individuals caught in the collapse.”

Officials said the vehicle, previously described as a tractor-trailer, was carrying a “petroleum-based product” when it caught fire. Earlier reports from the U.S. Coast Guard projected the vehicle had the capacity to carry up to 8,500 gallons.