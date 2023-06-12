Just hours after the fire had been put out below the northbound lanes of I-95, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, along with emergency response officials, were at the site near the Cottman Avenue ramp in Northeast Philadelphia — sifting through the debris and rubble from the collapse.

So far, no injuries have been reported as a result of the collapse that happened after a vehicle caught fire beneath a highway overpass. Because the fire burned so hot, officials said Sunday evening they were still working to determine if anyone may have been caught in the collapse.