America’s definitive collection of antique Windsor chairs will be sold at auction

About 70 antique Windsor chairs from the collection of Philadelphia illustrator Charles Santore and his wife Olenka, meticulously acquired over half a century, will be auctioned by Sotheby’s on Thursday.

Santore, who died in 2019 just months after Olenka passed, was a well-known illustrator of picture books, including Alice in Wonderland, the Wizard of Oz, and The Night Before Christmas, as well as a series of iconic cover illustrations for TV Guide which are now in the collection of the Woodmere Museum in Philadelphia.

But among collectors of American antiques, he was a revered connoisseur of the Windsor chair. Santore was sought out by collectors, dealers, and curators to assess antique furniture. He wrote and illustrated the definitive book on the subject, “The Windsor Style in America.”

“He literally wrote the book on Windsor chairs, and used some of his own collection items as the illustrations,” said William Valerio, director and CEO of the Woodmere Museum, which recently exhibited a retrospective of Santore’s illustration work.

“They are the standards against which so many collectors judge opportunities in terms of collecting Windsor chairs,” he said. “It’s a very special collection, very beautiful collection.”