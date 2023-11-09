With the holiday season fast approaching, Philadelphia begins setting up tree outside City Hall

The concolor fir tree stands at over 50 feet tall and will be on display until January 1.

A tree is visible laid on its side in front of a crowd of people outside.

The concolor fir tree was delivered to Philadelphia on Wednesday, and will be lit up on November 30. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Philadelphia’s Holiday Tree has been delivered to City Hall and will be lit up on November 30.

The concolor fir tree stands at over 50 feet tall and will be on display until January 1. It made its trek from Yule Tree Farms in Hornell, New York overnight Tuesday and was placed in its base Wednesday.

During a press conference outside of City Hall, where the tree will reside, Mayor Jim Kenney addressed folks ahead of what will be his last tree lighting in office.

“Hope it’s not my last Christmas, but it’s the last time I’ll be here,” Kenney said. “And I look back at all the holiday seasons that we have celebrated together, I want to express a sincere thanks to all of you who return year after year to make Philly the best place to celebrate the holidays.”

The tree will be lit at the start of 6abc’s Tree Lighting Celebration at 7 p.m. and singer and American Idol winner Jordin Sparks is set to perform during the festivities.

“Lighting the tree at the beginning, why didn’t we think of that…years ago? Why did we wait till the end? So it’s going to be lit, the backdrop will be much more festive,” 6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica said during Wednesday’s announcement.

Other performers during the celebration include DJ Diamond Kuts and Felica Ponzo, and a performance from Disney’s Frozen.

The tree lighting will be one of the featured events of the Philly Holiday Experience presented by Welcome America.

Last year’s celebration featured a tree measuring 55 feet tall and with 4,000 lights with a headlining performance by Montell Jordan.

