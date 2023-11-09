From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia’s Holiday Tree has been delivered to City Hall and will be lit up on November 30.

The concolor fir tree stands at over 50 feet tall and will be on display until January 1. It made its trek from Yule Tree Farms in Hornell, New York overnight Tuesday and was placed in its base Wednesday.

During a press conference outside of City Hall, where the tree will reside, Mayor Jim Kenney addressed folks ahead of what will be his last tree lighting in office.

“Hope it’s not my last Christmas, but it’s the last time I’ll be here,” Kenney said. “And I look back at all the holiday seasons that we have celebrated together, I want to express a sincere thanks to all of you who return year after year to make Philly the best place to celebrate the holidays.”