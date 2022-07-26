On Monday morning, seven women wearing tattered smocks got on their knees to clean the center medallion in the courtyard of Philadelphia’s City Hall. For 15 minutes they silently soaped and scrubbed, bent over on the floor as a performance in protest of the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The protest performance was created by Shir Bassa, an Israeli artist working as a summer apprentice at the Fabric Workshop and Museum in Philadelphia. For the performance she bound her knees in layers of torn cloth, as makeshift knee pads.

“The first thing people see is the state of this country right now, this is where we are,” she said. “This is what the people in government take us to be.”

Bassa is from the small northern city of Karmiel in Israel, where most abortion is legal. She is a printmaker who often makes work focused on women’s labor. The performance on Monday is the culmination of Bassa’s summer project at the Fabric Workshop, where she enrolled the participants of the action.

“I pick people of color, I pick women from all ages because they are the generation that fought to make abortion legal,” she said. “They are still here and they see how [the Supreme Court] took it from them. We are young people who are not going to let it happen.”