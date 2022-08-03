Philadelphia health experts urge caution amid extreme heat

Temperatures in the Philadelphia region are expected to remain in the 90s for the next several days, including a high of 98 degrees on Thursday.

The city Department of Public Health advises people to use air conditioning if able, stay hydrated, and avoid being outside during the sun’s peak hours to reduce the risk of heat-related illness.

Dr. Brad Bendesky, chairman of emergency medicine at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, says people with heart or kidney issues are extremely vulnerable during periods of high temps. He recommends people with pre-existing conditions keep up with their medication to avoid heat-related illnesses.

“Patients who are on water pills or blood pressure pills or have cardiomyopathies or heart disease at all, have to be especially careful in the heat and heat situations,” Bendesky said.