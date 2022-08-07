The City of Philadelphia has issued a Heat Health Emergency for Monday and Tuesday.

According to a release from the city on Sunday, the designation comes in response to dangerous heat forecasted for early this week. Meteorologists predict temperatures will reach the mid-90s both days but humidity is expected to drive higher heat indexes.

The declaration begins at 12 p.m. on Monday, and is scheduled to end at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, though the city warns it may be extended if the forecast worsens.