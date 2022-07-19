Task force tracks man accused of building ghost guns in Philly

Ricardo Williams of North Philadelphia has been arrested and charged with using a straw purchaser to buy two untraceable “Ghost Guns” and other firearms at an upstate gun show.

Assistant District Attorney Jeff Palmer of the DA’s gun violence task force says Ricardo Williams is accused of using a woman to buy parts at a gun show in Morgantown, Pennsylvania. Palmer said Williams brought the parts to his Philly home to construct a ghost gun known as a Polymer80.

“The agents were observing one of these Polymer80 booths. They saw a woman go up to the booth, purchase two of these kits. After purchasing the kits, she promptly handed them off to a male that she was with,” Palmer said.

The woman also allegedly purchased a .380 caliber firearm with money allegedly provided by Williams.