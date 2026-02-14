From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Valentine’s Day, in some versions of its history, is for the birds.

Medieval birdwatchers chose Feb. 14 as the day that birds choose their mates for spring, some scholars say. Proponents of ornithomancy, the interpretation of bird sightings to foretell the future, spread the belief that the first bird a single person sees on the holiday is a symbol of their own future partner.

No matter the history of the holiday, this Valentine’s Day weekend is an opportunity for residents throughout the Delaware Valley to show their love for birds by participating in the Great Backyard Bird Count.

From the most experienced birder trekking through the woods to the novice looking for feathered friends on their porch, anyone in the world can participate in this citizen science initiative designed to provide critical data to scientists working to understand and protect bird species throughout the world.

For the Philadelphia area, this weekend is an important time for gathering data because spring migration is “just around the corner,” said Bernard Devlin, communications manager at Audubon Mid-Atlantic, and both migrating and resident bird populations will be in the area.

“This is important because scientists and researchers … are learning more about what birds are doing and how we can protect them and the environment that we share with these birds on a constant basis,” he said. “So these observations really help to build that community citizen science.”