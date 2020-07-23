All about birds

Air Date: July 24, 2020 10:00 am
(photo credit, Big Stocks)

(photo credit, Big Stocks)

Guests: Jennifer Ackerman, Tykee James

Birding has become a big hit during the pandemic. In lockdown, many Americans discovered the joys of birdwatching from their kitchen windows or on neighborhood strolls. This hour, we learn more about these incredible creatures and their behavior with science writer JENNIFER ACKERMAN. She joins us to talk about the diversity of birds and all the different ways they think, play, parent, sing, and love. Ackerman is the author of a number of books on birds; her latest is The Bird Way. We’ll also talk about the rewards of birdwatching and learn about the impetus behind the first Black Birders week from TYKEE JAMES, government affairs coordinator with the National Audubon Society.

