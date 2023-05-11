Flyers name Keith Jones team president, Briere general manager

The Philadelphia Flyers have named long-time television analyst Keith Jones team president of hockey operations and have removed the interim tag from general manager Danny Briere’s title.

Jones was a surprise choice Thursday after he spent the last 23 years as an analyst for Flyers telecasts on NBC Sports Philadelphia. He worked on national broadcasts on NBC, and most recently for TNT’s coverage of the NHL in each of the last two seasons.

Jones broadcast the NHL Winter Classic, the Stanley Cup Final and other league showcase events. He also spent 21 years on the SportsRadio 94WIP Morning Show.

“To be able to lead this team back to the winning tradition that everyone knows it can, and should be, is a true honor and one that I do not take lightly,” Jones said. “I consider the Philadelphia Flyers organization the gold standard of the NHL and professional sports. I’ve seen how this city and these fans can rally around their team and there is nothing that compares to that feeling.”

The Flyers are coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history under first-year coach John Tortorella and have missed the playoffs for three straight years. They haven’t won a Stanley Cup since taking consecutive championships in 1974 and 1975.