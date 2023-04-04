Carson Briere removed from college hockey team after pushing wheelchair down stairs

Surveillance video from the bar, which has been widely shared on social media, shows Briere tossing a woman’s wheelchair down a flight of stairs. Two others were seen standing with Briere when the incident happened.

Carson Briere has since been charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

He previously released a statement saying he was “deeply sorry” for his behavior.

“There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment,” his statement continued.

Danny Briere said he was shocked by his son’s actions.

“They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family’s values of treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior,” the interim general manager said.