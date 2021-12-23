Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni tests positive for COVID-19

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday.

According to the Eagles, Sirianni was feeling symptomatic and tested positive earlier in the day.

“Coach Sirianni will conduct his responsibilities remotely and remains hopeful to return by Sunday,” the team said.

This news comes one day after the Eagles beat Washington at the Linc, in a game that had been postponed several days because of a COVID outbreak on the Washington Football Team.