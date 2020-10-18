‘This is just what we do’: Eagles fans return to the Linc

Birds fans, albeit far fewer of them than usual, flocked to Lincoln Financial Field Sunday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“This is just what we do,” said Paul Edwards, of Quakertown. “It’s Sunday. This is the Eagles.”

This is just what we do. It’s Sunday. This is the Eagles. You gotta do it. You dont miss stuff like this. You get a chance to get in, you get it.” Paul Edward of Quakertown, with friends. pic.twitter.com/eUo7dIan5S — Peter Crimmins (@petercrimmins) October 18, 2020

The Eagles told fans they can buy tickets just five days before the game, after the city announced outdoor gatherings could resume at 15% capacity, up to 7,500.

With players, coaches and game-day staff, that means between 5,500 and 6,000 fans could attend Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Lincoln Financial Field seats almost 68,000 people.