‘This is just what we do’: Eagles fans return to the Linc
Birds fans, albeit far fewer of them than usual, flocked to Lincoln Financial Field Sunday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“This is just what we do,” said Paul Edwards, of Quakertown. “It’s Sunday. This is the Eagles.”
This is just what we do. It’s Sunday. This is the Eagles. You gotta do it. You dont miss stuff like this. You get a chance to get in, you get it.” Paul Edward of Quakertown, with friends. pic.twitter.com/eUo7dIan5S
— Peter Crimmins (@petercrimmins) October 18, 2020
The Eagles told fans they can buy tickets just five days before the game, after the city announced outdoor gatherings could resume at 15% capacity, up to 7,500.
With players, coaches and game-day staff, that means between 5,500 and 6,000 fans could attend Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Lincoln Financial Field seats almost 68,000 people.
“It’s exciting. With this COVID thing you cant even get out. So to be able to get out with a small group of 5000 fans, this is where at.” James Griffin w Wilmington’s Stormin Norman at the Linc. pic.twitter.com/qgh1yyhlqC
— Peter Crimmins (@petercrimmins) October 18, 2020
The game comes a day after the state’s health secretary declared a “fall resurgence” of COVID-19. On Saturday, Pennsylvania recorded the most new infections since the initial surge of the virus in April.
While it was a welcome return to their Sunday ritual, football fans came to the game under a list of restrictions to curb the spread of the virus: tickets had to be bought in clusters of two to six seats, or “pods” that were spaced at least six feet from other pods.
Upon entry, everyone had to be wearing a proper facemask (bandanas don’t count). All concession sales within the stadium are cashless.
And, to the disappointment of some, tailgating in the parking lot before the game was not allowed.
“I would normally be here at 8:00 in FDR park tailgating with my friends,” said Chris Romanelli, who showed up at 11:30. He has not missed a home game since 1993. “Still, it’s Eagles football and I want to be in the stadium ” pic.twitter.com/jQW8x4TEti
— Peter Crimmins (@petercrimmins) October 18, 2020
Get daily updates from WHYY News!