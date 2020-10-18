Donate
‘This is just what we do’: Eagles fans return to the Linc

Paul and Sandy Edwards of Quakertown (foreground) and their friends (from left) John Fullerton, Jeff Morris, Tom Cooley, and Mark Lubenetski, arrive at the Linc to watch the first Eagles game of the season that is open to live fans

Paul and Sandy Edwards of Quakertown (foreground) and their friends (from left) John Fullerton, Jeff Morris, Tom Cooley, and Mark Lubenetski, arrive at the Linc to watch the first Eagles game of the season that is open to live fans. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Birds fans, albeit far fewer of them than usual, flocked to Lincoln Financial Field Sunday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“This is just what we do,” said Paul Edwards, of Quakertown. “It’s Sunday. This is the Eagles.”

The Eagles told fans they can buy tickets just five days before the game, after the city announced outdoor gatherings could resume at 15% capacity, up to 7,500.

With players, coaches and game-day staff, that means between 5,500 and 6,000 fans could attend Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Lincoln Financial Field seats almost 68,000 people.

The game comes a day after the state’s health secretary declared a “fall resurgence” of COVID-19. On Saturday, Pennsylvania recorded the most new infections since the initial surge of the virus in April.

While it was a welcome return to their Sunday ritual, football fans came to the game under a list of restrictions to curb the spread of the virus: tickets had to be bought in clusters of two to six seats, or “pods” that were spaced at least six feet from other pods.

    Chris Romanelli and his wife Jennifer are all smiles as they prepare to enter the Eagles' stadium for the first time this season. Chris hasn’t missed a home game since 1993. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Dawn Johnson of Sicklerville joins thousands of football fans admitted to the Eagles home game under strict limits due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    Eagles fan Mike Harbeson stops to take a selfie with elaborately costumed Ravens fan Ken Mioduski of Baltimore, also known as Purple Haze. The two were attending the first Eagles home game open to live fans since the coronavirus pandemic began. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
    College buddies James Griffin of Philadelphia and Norman Oliver of Wilmington get together at Lincoln Financial Field to watch the Eagles play the Ravens in the first home game open to live fans. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Upon entry, everyone had to be wearing a proper facemask (bandanas don’t count). All concession sales within the stadium are cashless.

And, to the disappointment of some, tailgating in the parking lot before the game was not allowed.

