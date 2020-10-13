Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti High School in Philadelphia are moving to all-virtual classes through Oct. 26 after three students in two different grades tested positive for COVID-19.

The students were exposed to family members who tested positive, according to a letter from the school president and principal. The school is closed so the Philadelphia Health Department can do contact tracing, and the school president and principal say they expect anyone in their community to cooperate.

Council Rock High School North in Bucks County is also closed for the rest of the week and moving classes online because five students tested positive for COVID-19.