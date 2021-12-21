Flyers game postponed due to COVID; Eagles still on to host Washington
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
It turns out there will only be one game pitting Philadelphia against Washington D.C. on Tuesday night.
The Eagles will play the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field at 7 p.m.
However, the Flyers will not be playing the Washington Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center as originally scheduled.
“The National Hockey League announced today that due to COVID-related issues affecting the Washington Capitals, tonight’s game at the Philadelphia Flyers has been postponed,” the league announced Tuesday afternoon.
The NHL says a make-up date for the game has yet to be established.
The Flyers game on Tuesday night was to be their last for a while as the NHL will begin a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players.
The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run through Saturday.
Wells Fargo Center officials had been recommending Flyers fans to arrive early because of the dueling Philly-DC games.
According to an arena spokesperson, they tried to move the Flyers game after the NFL rescheduled the Eagles game to the same evening, but said it was not possible.
Because of the Flyers games, Eagles fans had been directed to park only in Lots M/N/P (opening at 12 p.m.), Lots Q-X (opening at 12 p.m.), or Lot K (reserved parking opening at 2:30 p.m.).
Anyone with an Eagles pre-paid parking pass for Wells Fargo Center Lots A-G was told to use their existing pass to park in Lots M, N, P, or Q-X.
It is not clear at this time if those parking instructions have changed now that the Flyers game has been postponed.
The plaza at the Linc opens at 4 p.m. The clubs, suites, and inner gates open at 5 p.m.
SEPTA adding service
In preparation for what was to be a busy night in South Philadelphia, SEPTA was adding Sports Express service on the Broad Street Line. These rides will run every 10 minutes starting at approximately 6 p.m.
In addition, NRG Energy is sponsoring free rides home for fans from the NRG Station.
“To speed their trips to the game, SEPTA riders are encouraged to load funds on a SEPTA Key Card before their travel or purchase a one-way Quick Trip ticket for travel to NRG Station,” SEPTA said.