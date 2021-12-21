Flyers game postponed due to COVID; Eagles still on to host Washington

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

It turns out there will only be one game pitting Philadelphia against Washington D.C. on Tuesday night.

The Eagles will play the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field at 7 p.m.

However, the Flyers will not be playing the Washington Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center as originally scheduled.

“The National Hockey League announced today that due to COVID-related issues affecting the Washington Capitals, tonight’s game at the Philadelphia Flyers has been postponed,” the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

The NHL says a make-up date for the game has yet to be established.

The Flyers game on Tuesday night was to be their last for a while as the NHL will begin a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players.