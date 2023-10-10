Philadelphia DJ John Hershock dies from injuries following shooting

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Police confirmed to Action News that a well-known Philadelphia DJ who was shot last week in Chinatown has died from his injuries.

John Hershock, 38, was leaving Tango nightclub on Appletree Street on Wednesday morning when he was shot in the alleyway.

He was hospitalized and placed on life support. He died from his injuries on Friday.

The DJ was known around the region for his unrelenting enthusiasm for Philly sports and music.

Friends say Hershock, who was always the life of the party, was hosting the Phillies Tailgate on Tuesday night.

Police say there was some kind of fight happening outside the club that night, but do not believe Hershock was involved.

Investigators say they’re still interviewing witnesses and have seen significant movement in the case.

Police said they hope to make an arrest very soon.