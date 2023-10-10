Philadelphia DJ John Hershock dies from injuries following shooting

Police said they hope to make an arrest in the case very soon.

    By
  • Alyana Gomez and 6abc Digital Staff
    • October 9, 2023
(6abc)

(6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Police confirmed to Action News that a well-known Philadelphia DJ who was shot last week in Chinatown has died from his injuries.

John Hershock, 38, was leaving Tango nightclub on Appletree Street on Wednesday morning when he was shot in the alleyway.

He was hospitalized and placed on life support. He died from his injuries on Friday.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The DJ was known around the region for his unrelenting enthusiasm for Philly sports and music.

Friends say Hershock, who was always the life of the party, was hosting the Phillies Tailgate on Tuesday night.

Police say there was some kind of fight happening outside the club that night, but do not believe Hershock was involved.

Investigators say they’re still interviewing witnesses and have seen significant movement in the case.

Police said they hope to make an arrest very soon.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate