Households and families are prepping for Día de Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, honoring the lives and memories of loved ones who have passed away.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, those observing the holiday will make ofrendas, or offerings, to loved ones at gravesites or altars people make for the occasion in their homes.

At Love Park, an altar created by Ivonne Pinto-García provides a place for people to leave offerings, while also presenting an opportunity for those wishing to learn more about the traditional Mexican celebration.