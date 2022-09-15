Cobbs Creek languished in recent years, closing in 2020 over safety concerns — after erosion and flooding damaged its greens and fairways, and a 2016 fire destroyed the course’s historic clubhouse.

But a deal announced early this year between the city and the Cobbs Creek Foundation will see the property transformed, with several new buildings, a course restored to its 1916 design, and a wetland creation project. The foundation is leasing the property from the city for $1, and has promised to invest at least $65 million to restore the course. The foundation has also promised extensive community programming and discounted rates for Philadelphia residents.

However, the project sparked outrage early this spring when hundreds of trees were cleared from the site. Neighbors, advocates and naturalists say they felt betrayed to lose acres of trees and other vegetation on public land, in a ZIP code where more than 80% of residents are Black. Some also raised concerns on the potential impact of the canopy loss on flooding, biodiversity, and heat mitigation.

Officials with the Cobbs Creek Foundation have countered that some tree clearing was necessary to prepare the site for the creek restoration and wetland creation project, which aims to fix erosion and chronic flooding issues that plagued the course. The foundation has also promised to plant 1,500 new trees, shrubs, and other plants.

The foundation appeared before the Art Commission Wednesday to seek final approval for the planned education center and driving range — which would be built after the creek restoration and wetland creation project, according to a foundation spokesperson. But commissioners expressed frustration with what they saw as a presentation that inadequately addressed their concerns from prior meetings.

“I’m really troubled by some of the lack of integration of the feedback we’ve offered,” said commissioner and city planning scholar Matthew Jordan-Miller Kenyatta.

The commissioners’ concerns primarily center around environmental aspects of the project — like plans for replacing trees and the impact of the development on the urban heat island effect in surrounding neighborhoods. No landscape architect from the development team was available to address commissioners’ questions, and Art Commission staffer Beige Berryman said the body had not received an environmental assessment report addressing heat island mitigation that Jeff Shanahan, President at Cobbs Creek Foundation, said he thought was submitted.

“We haven’t seen you tackle anything we haven’t seen before,” said Raed Nasser, a member of the Art Commission. “To me, it’s wasting my time. … If you’re having trouble taking care of these items right now, how will it be later on in your project? I mean, to me it’s a little bit troubling.”