While Mayor Charelle Parker is negotiating over a budget deal with city leaders, members of City Council’s progressive wing held a rally outside City Hall.

Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke stood under the Council chambers window during the Thursday morning gathering and called for four key things he said should be included in the budget.

“It includes $14 million for affordable housing on the former site of the UC Townhomes, $5 million for Built-to-Last, which is a home repair program that makes Philly homes safer, $50 million in rental assistance, and $2.6 million for the office of worker protections,” he said.

O’Rourke questioned the current budget, which has not yet been modified from the original proposal Parker delivered to City Council in March.

“We need a budget that makes a difference in our jobs. We need a budget that makes a substantive difference in our homes. So the question is, what does that actually look like?” O’Rourke asked.

Several community groups came to the rally to discuss their hopes for the budget’s priorities.