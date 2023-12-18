From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This holiday season, Philadelphia will experience the return of Langston Hughes’ 1961 classic play, “Black Nativity,” at the University of the Arts’ Academy of Music through different eyes.

John Graves III, artist and owner of John Graves Productions (JGP) will be presenting his take on the gospel musical that retells the Nativity story.

A Philadelphian, Graves is a renowned artist, writer, director, and producer, with more than 15 years of experience in the performing arts. Graves hails from various institutions steeped in the arts, from the Evelyn Graves School of Performing Arts and Co. to Drexel University. After producing his first successful musical show at age 19, Graves founded JPG.