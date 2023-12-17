A Bucks County attraction is decked out for the holidays — and helping local families in need
Peddler’s Village is teaming up with the United Way of Bucks County for a special toy drive.
From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
A Bucks County attraction that’s been warming the hearts of visitors for 61 years is celebrating the holiday season and helping to support local families in need.
Jen Burns, communications manager for Peddler’s Village in Lahaska, said a toy drive benefiting the United Way of Bucks County is underway. People can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the visitor and events center and at different restaurants around the village.
“We try to find these…opportunities to give back to our community,” Burns said. “We’ve been part of Bucks County for so long, and we welcome so many people from all over.”
Marissa Christie, president and CEO of United Way of Bucks County, said the toy drive is just one of many campaigns supported by Peddler’s Village.
“All of those toys go to our help center, which is almost like a general store where families can come and select the things that they need. Everything is brand new. Everything is free of charge,” she said. “We want to make sure that all of our consumers have the dignity of choice when they come in and shop for their kids.”
The United Way of Bucks County helps Asset Limited, Income Constraint, Employed, or ALICE families year-round.
“[These]people are above the poverty level but below what we would consider a stability budget for our area,” Christie explained.
She said the toy drive is great for younger kids but also noted there is a holiday gift card drive so “that the older siblings in those families also get something special at the holiday season.”
“The holidays are a time when folks feel very generous,” Christie said. “But it’s wonderful that Peddler’s Village is really with us year-round because needs are year-round.”
Burns said Peddler’s Village has “a magnificent display of one million bright and colorful holiday lights, which has transformed the village into a magical winter wonderland.”
The experience is complete with live entertainment throughout the week, including strolling carolers and choirs.
Burns said another attraction at Peddler’s Village is the gingerbread competition and display, featuring over 100 “whimsical” gingerbread creations handcrafted by Philly residents and organizations.
Peddler’s Village features 65 specialty shops and boutiques year-round.
The toy drive concludes on Sunday, December 17. More resources on how to help the United Way of Bucks County can be found by visiting uwbucks.org.
Christie said the United Way of Bucks County has been helping thousands of families in need for more than 60 years.
“At our help center alone, we distribute over $2 million worth of essential goods each year,” she said.
The organization also provides pre-K scholarships and offers many other services, including a mobile farmers market.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.