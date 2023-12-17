From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A Bucks County attraction that’s been warming the hearts of visitors for 61 years is celebrating the holiday season and helping to support local families in need.

Jen Burns, communications manager for Peddler’s Village in Lahaska, said a toy drive benefiting the United Way of Bucks County is underway. People can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the visitor and events center and at different restaurants around the village.

“We try to find these…opportunities to give back to our community,” Burns said. “We’ve been part of Bucks County for so long, and we welcome so many people from all over.”

Marissa Christie, president and CEO of United Way of Bucks County, said the toy drive is just one of many campaigns supported by Peddler’s Village.

“All of those toys go to our help center, which is almost like a general store where families can come and select the things that they need. Everything is brand new. Everything is free of charge,” she said. “We want to make sure that all of our consumers have the dignity of choice when they come in and shop for their kids.”