Colton recovered from his ailment and in the years since, the family has worked to foster a spirit of giving back that has become a meaningful tradition for them. They make it a point to supply lunches to both nurses and doctors, and generously donate snacks such as granola bars and pretzels for occasions like Nurses Week or the holidays.

This year, Colton, now 5, was eager to try something new, inspired by a TikTok video.

“My son and I were watching TikTok and he saw another family doing a toy drive for another hospital and he asked if we could do it,” she explained. “I said, ‘Sure we can get toys for the hospital.’”

At first, White had envisioned collecting five or six toys to bring to the hospital. However, as they reached out for donations and support on platforms like Facebook groups such as Moms of Delaware and a buy nothing group, the response exceeded all expectations. More than 300 toys were donated as a result of their efforts.

Support poured in from both near and far, from out-of-state family and friends, stretching from Florida to Colorado. Donations included crayon boxes, glow tubes, art supplies, baby blankets, teethers, rattles, nerf guns, and more.

For White and her family, the goal was to bring the holiday spirit to families experiencing an atypical Christmas. “It’s one less thing the parents have to worry about right now with their kids being in the hospital at Christmastime,” she said.

White said the most rewarding part for her was teaching her son that Christmas varies for everyone, and not everyone gets to celebrate it in the usual way at home.

“I want my son to realize that this is just a drop in the darkness. I want him to realize that there’s kids that aren’t as privileged as he is and they’re not all home with their families on Christmas. It’s very important for me to teach him to give back and for him to see that there is still good in the world,” she noted.

This holiday season, she asks one favor from community members.

“Just try to think about others during the holiday season. I mean if you can give your kid one less gift to be able to benefit another child who’s not going to have anything on Christmas,

try to think about that,” she said. “It makes a difference.”